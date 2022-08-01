Fortnite will receive more Naruto content and some skins have already been leaked

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Fortnite has had all kinds of collaborations with popular franchises. It was at the end of last year that the Battle Royale community was able to enjoy a great crossover with Narutoone of the most popular Japanese series of all time.

If you are a fan of Masashi Kishimoto’s work and you were left wanting more, you will be glad to know that a new collaboration with the saga is on the way. Epic Games has already confirmed a new event called Rivals! and some leaks revealed some of the skins that could be coming to Battle Royale soon.

When will it start and what will the new crossover of Fortnite Y Naruto?

Epic Games has only revealed for now that the next event of Naruto It will start on June 23, that is, on Thursday of next week. The company only showed an image where the logos of the franchises and a special design with shurikens are seen.

Shortly after, some of the most reputable Battle Royale leakers shared additional information about it. To begin with, HYPEX confirmed that the Akatsuki will have a presence in this second collaboration.

Clues to a pickaxe based on Hidan’s weapon have been found, and there seems to be a chance to see a skin of Itachi, Sasuke’s brother. Thanks to a magazine leak, possible outfits for Orochimaru, Hinata, and Gaara are thought of.

It is important to note that Epic has not confirmed any of these skins for now, so we will have to wait a few hours or days to find out more about it. Below you can see the official image and the leak:

We already have Hidan’s pickaxe so i hope this part 2 of the collab has Akatsuki skins 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bU4JKWLmb6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 15, 2022

POSSIBLE FIRST LOOK AT THE NEW NARURO SKINS! (via @pepitochiken) pic.twitter.com/1MYaC3cMXd — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 16, 2022

