Fortnite Club August 2022: new Wolverine Zero skin now available

From August 1, 2022 at 02:00 CEST they are available at Fortnite both the new Wolverine Zero skin of Marvel Like the rest of your items. This new skin of Wolverines is an exclusive reward August 2022 for members of fortnite club. We show you how all these objects of fortnite season 3 just below:

How to get the August 2022 Fortnite Club?

To get the new Wolverine Zero skin and the rest of the Fortnite Club items for August 2022, we must be subscribed to this service, which costs €11.99 per month.

These are all the items included with the Fortnite Club subscription in August 2022

Once we have paid for this subscription, simply by log in to Fortnite from 08/01/2022 at 02:00 CESTwe will get all of the following:

Members of the Fortnite Club will get Wolverine Zero and his accessories simply by logging in

Skin Wolverine Zero

Muramasa Sword backpacking accessory



Muramasa Sword Harvesting Tool



The Best Match of Your Life Loading Screen



1,000 bucks (the virtual currency of the game, which is used to buy items in the daily store).

(the virtual currency of the game, which is used to buy items in the daily store). Access to battle pass of the current season of Fortnite Battle Royale (Season 3 – Chapter 3).

All the cosmetic items on the list will be ours forever even if we unsubscribe from the Fortnite Club in the future. This is the monthly reward for subscribers of August 2022. As always, remember the following:

We can use both the skin and its accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

: Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items are cosmetic.; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

What is the Fortnite Club? What benefits does it provide us?

Wolverine Zero is the skin of the Fortnite Club during August 2022

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per month, we will obtain, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season in which the game is at the time we sign up.

at the time we sign up. 1,000 bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In August 2022 we have Wolverine Zero next to his memorabilia.

This is all the content of the Fortnite Club for August 2022. As always, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide to find out all the details of the new season, where we tell you, among other things, how to level up fast or how to get Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

