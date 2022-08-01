Five must-see movies about politics and power

Historical figures, opportunists, idealists and cunning operators share the same universe of politics in search of a single factor: the power. The cinema was not exempt from representing the politician as the main character, whose ambition seeks to overcome the situation, as well as achieve personal glory, and in some cases, the common good.

Beyond the episodic constructions of series, such as the notable Borgen or the legendary house of cards, the cinema put the focus on the politician as that character who drives the tragedy or the comedy. Classics, documentaries or biographical films, films focused on power are already a genre by themselves.

Omitting the details of the moment and the context, these five films represent the image of that protagonist who seeks electoral representation, and at the same time, satisfy his appetite to make use of the “art of the possible”.

Joe Wright’s Darkest Hours (Amazon Prime Video)

Few world figures were symbols of the political leader as Winston Churchill. In full development of Second World War , the rise to power of the British prime minister is threatened by the advance of Nazi Germany throughout Europe and by the internal conflict in his cabinet. Starring Gary Oldman and considered the best role of his career, the film won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2018.

Get me Roger Stone by Dylan Bank by Daniel Di Mauro and Morgan Pehme (Netflix)

The dirtiest side of politics in many parts of the world can have a first and last name. In USA, his name is Roger Stone. involved in the scandal Watergate from a very young age, passing through the close elections of Bush vs. Gore and the phenomenon Trump, the documentary investigates the past and present of this republican political operator and his tricks. The politically incorrect embodied in flesh and blood.

Ay, Juancito by Héctor Olivera (Cinear)

The Argentine filmmaker Hector Olivera portrays the last days of rising politician Juan Duarte. the younger brother of Eva Peroninterpreted by Adrian Navarro, rises to the top echelon of power by being appointed personal secretary to the president. The night and the women are condiments that anticipate a criminal conspiracy that overshadows the Pink House.

Milk by Gus Van Sant (Amazon Prime Video)

Pragmatism based on the struggle for the civil rights of sexual minorities in San Francisco was embodied in Harvey Milk. Sean Penn got the Oscar for Best Actor in 2009 by playing the first openly gay politician to take office in the United States. A Chronicle of the Beginnings of the Movement LGBTQ in the seventies, by the renowned director Gus Van Sant.

Vice by Adam MacKay (Apple TV)

The president is not always the one with the power. Sometimes the person who exercises it is not the first but the second on the scale. the filmmaker Adam Mac Kay (“Don’t Look Up”, “The big short”) reconstructs the life in the shadows of Vice President Dick Cheney, played by Christian baleduring the governments of the republican George W Bush. Comedy, drama and satire in perfect balanced doses.