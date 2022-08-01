Five adventure titles to enjoy on HBO Max

The adventure cinema has it all. Captivating stories, mystery, fun… Wherever you look at it, this genre is ideal for those moments at home when you just want to disconnect and enjoy.

For fans of extreme adventure, hbo max It has five ideal titles to make you a fan of the type of productions that not only have all the ingredients to leave you on the edge of the sofa, but also have great actors behind them.

Uncharted: Off the Map

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg lead the film based on one of the most successful video games of all time

This story, YoInspired by one of the most successful video games of all timeportrays the adventures that the young Nathan Drake and Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan will live through various countries of the world while searching for the lost gold of Magellan.

The young Nathan and the experienced thief ‘Sully’, will become allies in this crusade that will lead them to risk their lives, in order to find what each one longs for with all their might. Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg Y Antonio Banderas head the cast.

The Golden Compass

“The Golden Compass” portrays an epic fantasy set in a parallel world

Nicole Kidman Y Daniel Craig come together to star in this film based on the first volume of Philip Pullman’s multi-award winning trilogy, “His Dark Materials“.

“The Golden Compass” portrays a epic fantasy developed in a parallel world, where science and magic are related on a journey through various worlds, with the aim of rescuing his closest friends and, along the way, saving humanity and closing a rift in the fabric of the universe.

fly like the eagle

A young man who travels to his late mother’s cabin to complete a series of pending tasks

susan sarandon, Jake Johnson Y J K Simmons star in the comedy about a young man who travels to his late mother’s cabin to complete a series of pending tasks and earn his inheritance. Determined to find the goal, the protagonist will have to go through various situations that will challenge him over and over again.

Voyage 2: The Mysterious Island

Dwayne Johnson stars in this epic journey through an island lost on the map and full of mysteries

on this journey, Dwayne Johnson plays the stepfather of Sean Anderson, played by Josh Hutcherson, who receives a coded help signal from a mysterious island not found on any map. It is a place of strange life forms, mountains of gold, deadly volcanoes, and many awesome secrets. Unable to talk him out of it, Sean’s new stepfather joins him on his adventure. Together, in the company of a helicopter pilot and his daughter, they prepare to discover this place, rescue its lonely inhabitant and escape before earthquakes sink the island and bury its treasures forever.

The Adventures of Tintin

Steven Spielberg presents a film based on Hergé’s comic series on Tintin

steven spielberg presents a film based on the series of Hergé comics about Tintin, a fearless young reporter whose relentless pursuit of a good story leads him into a world of great adventures. Finding a scroll hidden in a model of the ship “The Unicorn”, Tintin, his loyal dog Snowy and Captain Haddock will try to decipher all its mysteries.

