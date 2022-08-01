First case of monkeypox detected in Michoacán

Morelia, Michoacan (MiMorelia.com).- The Ministry of Health of Michoacán (SSM) detected the first case of monkeypox in a tourist from Mexico City, a patient who is already isolated, with pharmacological treatment and under medical attention, for what your state of health is stable.

This is a man over 30 years old who lives in Mexico City and who was on vacation in the entity when he began to present the symptoms. The patient’s diagnosis was confirmed this Sunday by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).

The virus has an incubation period of between 7 to 14 days, so it is recommended to disinfect commonly used surfaces such as landlines and cell phones, doors, handles, handrails, computers, tables, desks, children’s toys and handbags. , at least three times a day.

In case of presenting symptoms such as fever of 38 degrees or more, headache, fatigue and weakness, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, rashes on the face, hands and feet, it is important to go immediately to a specialist and avoid approach other people or go to public places.

The SSM recommends that the population, in the presence of symptoms of probable monkeypox, avoid touching the lesions, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and avoid physical contact with other people so as not to infect them and use a face mask.

rmr