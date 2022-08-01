First and amazing trailer of ‘Oppenheimer’ with Nolan in its purest form

The first trailer of Oppenheimer it’s already here We can already take a look at what Christopher Nolan’s first biopic looks like, which will focus on Robert Oppenheimer and The Manhattan Project, on what the process of building the atomic bomb was like. Cillian Murphy stars in this preview of one of the darkest stories in historyin which the most dangerous weapon of mass destruction ever made was conceived, which to this day remains the main threat if there were a large-scale war.

The first trailer for Christopher Nolans OPPENHEIMER, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Josh Peck, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie & Alden Ehrenreich. The film releases on July 21 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/th5FDfUOzr DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2022

‘The World Forever Changes’

The official trailer looks extremely similar to some fan-made ones. ANDTime as the main factor, destruction and fire as the underlying motif, and Oppenheimer as the destroyer of worlds.. Nolan, as enigmatic as always, leaves all the surprises for the final result and shows here all his talent making thrillers. As we said, it is the first time that he moves away from the usual type of fiction and builds his story based on the life of a person.

Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Matt Damon, Josh Peck, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie and Alden Ehrenreich join Cillian Murphy in the cast. major. We have missed them in this trailer, since it would have been a hoot to see more cast members dressed as their respective characters on stage. But, in any case, there is still a long way to go to know all the details of Oppenheimersince it will be released on July 21, 2023. Less than a year to go, but there’s still a long way to go.