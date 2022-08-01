FILM ON THE DRAKE, SHOOTING BEGINS. ADAM DRIVER DRIVING THE PEUGEOT 403

And this morning the dream began! In a villa in via Nirano in the locality of Torre Oche Hollywood has begun to work her magic. The surrounding area was delimited and in a radius of a couple of kilometers the latest generation cameras, dolly carts, lights, truck headlights and awnings appeared. With the support of the Municipal Police operators, the technical staff delimited the area and set up the base camp. The first take was hit around 10 and saw the actor Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, while he was aboard a Peugeot 403. Behind him the director’s van. Many curious people stopped to peek into the set. But before becoming a legend The Drake was also a pilot. And this morning outside the villa on the set we met a gentleman who told us about his father’s friendship with Enzo Ferrari. Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Largo Garibaldi, where the film crew will move on Thursday for other shootings. From this morning work began to bring the entire area back in time to 1957. The first barriers appeared in via Fabrizi, viale Martiri della Libertà, viale Caduti in Guerra, viale Virginia Reiter, via Andreoli. The entire area is suspended from circulation until Friday.