Fans of America go against Sebastián CáceresHalftime

Again, Sebastian Caceres dressed in villain dressed in cream America. The Uruguayan entered to replace the reprimanded emilio lara and ended by err in an action punctual in the match, because from it derived the Lion’s winning goal (3-2).

In the final minutes, at 100, well the referee, Oscar Maciashad added ten more, Cáceres entered the ball in a bad way and then caused the infraction that he himself whistler charged as a penalty.

of first intention seemed hand, for the way he attacked the ball; however, in the review it was possible to observe that he had rather committed a foul on Argentine striker Lucas Di Yorio.

Angel Mena He was in charge of collecting the maximum penalty, which was very close to stopping Francisco Guillermo Ochoa.

Incredible in a professional player, that mistake in the neighborhood and you never play again in your life!!! – Briceñor (@JEBB87) August 1, 2022

The fans go against Cáceres

And the pulse of the Americanist bias was immediately felt on social networks, as reproaches came for the Uruguayan defender, whom they reminded him of another blunder that was worth losing a title.

Sebastian in the Concacaf Champions League Finalbefore him Montereywent wide when he was going to clear the ball, and then it was left at the mercy of Rogelio Funes Moriwho did the title goal for Rayados.

“Cáceres never has to be summoned again. It is not the first time that he goes wrong with a process ball. Incredible that he has so many limitations, ”wrote one user and so on several, although they still went against Ochoaby not stop the penalty, and before Fernando “Tano” Ortizbecause it’s him technical director.

Leon vs America | Matchday 6

