Fans criticize Katy Perry for the Roe vs. Wade: “You supported an anti-abortion billionaire”

Katy Perry recently came under fire for supporting “anti-abortionist” Rick Caruso after tweeting about the ruling. Roe vs. Wade on Independence Day.

Last month, the superconservative majority court ruled in favor of a Mississippi law criminalizing abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, while also overturning key precedents set by the 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade.

Since then, the controversial ruling, which strips American women of their constitutional right to safe abortion, has been widely denounced in the United States and around the world.

On Monday (July 4), Perry reacted to the ruling in a Twitter post that read: “The lyric ‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than a rocket disappointing”.

The singer was referencing her 2010 song ‘Firework’ in the tweet in question.

However, some followers criticized Perry for an earlier tweet expressing support for billionaire Caruso, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles.

Perry’s tweet on June 4 read: “Rick Caruso, Until Victory.”

(twitter)

In response to Perry, one person tweeted: “Did you intend to post this exactly one month after this tweet supporting an anti-abortion candidate?”

“Maybe you should have done a little more research before endorsing well-known anti-abortion billionaire Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles,” another user commented.

“Hypocrite,” one person wrote.

The Independent has reached out to Perry’s representatives for comment.

Real estate developer Caruso will face Democratic congresswoman Karen Bass in the November runoff election to become mayor of Los Angeles.

(twitter)

On May 4, Caruso tweeted that he will “strongly protect a woman’s right to choose” if he is elected mayor of Los Angeles.

Shortly thereafter, Planned Parenthood, a reproductive health nonprofit, said it was “deeply disturbing” to see Caruso’s “long-standing support for anti-choice individuals and organizations” in a letter to the aspiring president. mayor (obtained by TMZ) in May.

“Throughout your career, you have publicly supported organizations and legislators that have taken aggressive steps to limit access to abortion, overturn Roe vs. Wade and defund Planned Parenthood,” the letter said.

“You have donated nearly $1 million to legislators who introduced laws criminalizing abortion,” he continued, asking Caruso to clarify his position on abortion rights and “issue a public apology for the myriad steps you have taken that put endanger the health and well-being of women.