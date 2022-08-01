Extra hours! Katy Perry arrives with pizzas at the concert and throws them at her partying fans | VIDEO

This weekend Katy Perry went out partying with his friends at a nightclub Las Vegasin the United States, and drove his fans crazy, who were surprised to see him get on stage and begin to throw pizza slices. The singer showed elegance by placing on cardboard plates and throwing the delicious food to the party crowd.

The clients of Zouk night club who danced and enjoyed the sets of Mia Moretti and Tiesto They were short of reflexes as they saw the huge pepperoni pizza come towards them and they dropped it on the floor. On several occasions Perry warned that the food would arrive at their places abruptly and they missed the service.

Others more alive They took the pizza they ate it and thanked the singer of hits like “Last Friday night, “Roar”, and “Bon appétit”. Witnesses in the club assured that other clients were angry for wasting food, to which they replied “it’s just box pizza, eat”.

Fans showed their lack of reflexes to grab the pizza.

Steve Aoki throws cakes at his concerts

Other eccentric musician who likes to throw food at his fans during concerts is the American-Japanese EDM producer and founder of the record label Dim Mak Records, Steve Aoki. This DJ concentrate several large cakes on the stage to approach the edge at any time and throw them against people’s faces.

This gesture is well received by the spectators, who end up full of meringue and colours, and with a big smile they continue to enjoy the mixtures and collaborations that arrives Steve Aoki to wear to their shows. In a video from 2019, she looks like a fan crying out for receive the cake from Aoki. The musician approaches and throws the cake of about 10 kilos against the girl, who falls to the floor and is recorded by dozens of spectators with her cell phones.

