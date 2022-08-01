exclusive video on the streets of Rome

As has been known for some time, Vin Diesel and the other co-starring actors of Fast & Furious 10 are shooting some scenes in Rome, to be exact in the Castelli Romani areas: at the bottom of the article we show you a clip recorded by one of our users, Mauro C.who sent us the exclusive video where we can see Vin Diesel and, apparently, Jason Momoa as well.

There Fast Saga he then arrives in the Eternal City and does so in these days: the busy streets seem to have been via Veneto, Lungotevere Aventino, Fori Imperiali and via dei Coronari. It seems that some scenes were also shot on Via Cristoforo Colombo.

All this caused problems for residents of those routes that, together with some local politicians, have raised controversy given the concomitance with the Rome Marathon. Now the cast will be busy in Genzano until May 19, to then close shooting.

The car you can see in the video is there 700 horsepower Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody, but many other cars have been spotted in recent days. Among the many, the Lamborghini Gallardo 5.0 in mirrored gold and an Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce in Orange with black stripes.

Fast & Furious 10 will have in its cast Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris and Daniela Melchior, while many other famous names are rumored as actors within the chapter that will close the series, and that it will probably consist of two films.

With Fast & Furious 10 the series will come to an end: remember that the various films have seen many actors of significant importance appear within, not always with rosy experiences. The case of The Rock is an example of this, which has refused even to appear in the last few films. Still in doubt the appearance of Paul Walker as Brian (obviously in CGI).