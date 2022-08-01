Eva Mendes’s reaction to seeing the first images of Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’ – Movie News

The images of Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’, the new film from the director of ‘Little Women’ and ‘Lady Bird’, have captivated fans of the actor and Eva Mendes as well.

For several weeks, images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the Barbie set began to leak. In the middle of all the hype that the new movie Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, ) has caused, Eve Mendes He jumped at the chance to share his reaction to the actor’s outfit.

Starring Robbie and Gosling —and featuring performances by Issa Rae, Emma Mckey, Will Ferrell Y Simu Liu— Barbie It is scheduled to premiere on July 21, 2023. It is a film based on the popular Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler and Mattel in 1959, which follows Barbie after she is expelled from Barbieland for not meeting the beauty standards that all dolls must have.

This is what Ryan Gosling looks like as Ken in Barbie.



Warner shared last June the first image of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the long-awaited film live action. The protagonist of the recent premiere of Netflix The gray man wore blonde hair and a denim outfit that revealed his boxer shorts from the brand of his character’s name, Ken, and his tanned chest.

Eva Mendes, who has been a partner of Ryan Gosling since 2011, joined the wave of followers of the Canadian actor who reacted to the image. In an interview for TheTalk, The actress spoke about her reaction to seeing the first image of Gosling as Ken: “I saw the picture and my 14-year-old self was like, ‘Ahhhh!’ It’s a very funny picture and he’s trying to be funny, so it works on every level.”

Images of the actors’ cowboy attire were also leaked.



Regarding the character’s underwear, Mendes said: “When I saw it, when he sent it to me from work, I said, ‘Can I please keep those briefs? Please, I never ask for anything. I have them, I’m wearing them right now.’.

Likewise, Mendes gave his opinion on the platinum blonde that Gosling has to star in Barbie: “People know he’s not playing a real person, right? He’s bringing a fictional character to life.” Of course, he shared the image through his Instagram account with the following description: “So talented. So good. So excited for you to see this. That’s my Ken.”