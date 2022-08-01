Endgame’ and the Russos explain why they did not give in to pressure

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a milestone in the history of cinema. You will like it more or less -personally I prefer ‘Infinity War’-, but it was a great closure for the first stage of Marvel and today it is the second highest grossing film of all time. One of the keys to this is its dramatic ending, which was much discussed at the time. The novelty now is to discover that Jon Favreau tried to talk the Russos out of killing Iron Man.

“It will destroy people”

The Russos have taken advantage of the promotional campaign for ‘The Invisible Agent’ to review their entire filmography in an interesting Vanity Fair video. In the part of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Anthony Russo remember that “Some of the pressure not to kill Iron Man came from Jon Favreau, who called us after reading the script and said, Are you really going to kill Iron Man?“. About, Joe Russo clarifies the following:

He did, yes. And I remember him walking me around the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to calm him down. Because he was like, “You can’t do this. It’s going to destroy people, and you don’t want them to, you know, come out of the theater and into the car and the road.” We did it anyway.

According to Joe Russo, “we felt like we had earned the bow that would feel redemptive, emotional, uplifting and hopeful even though he had sacrificed his life“. And the truth is that it is difficult to contradict him, because Iron Man’s sacrifice is probably the most emotionally successful Marvel scene to date.

What they did find difficult was finding the right phrase for Robert Downey Jr. said before snapping his fingers to use the power of the gauntlet. They handled different versions until deciding that it was better not to say anything, but everything changed thanks to Jeff Fordone of the editors of ‘Avengers: Endgame’:

He rode the first ‘Iron Man’. He had been with the character’s journey since his origin. He hit play and Thanos says “I am inevitable”, and then Jeff says “And I am Iron Man”. We immediately told him to stop and called Robert Downey Jr. to tell him that he had to put the suit back on. By then he had already said goodbye to the character twice. And the scene we shot with Robert was on a stage in Los Angeles that was right across from the stage where he originally auditioned for the role of Iron Man, so it was all the more emotionally devastating for Robert.

Indeed, It is not the first time that the Russos talk about the death of Iron ManWell, a few months ago they already clarified why it was he and not Captain America who had to die at the end of “Avengers: Endgame”.