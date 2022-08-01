Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen in a spectacular fan short

A spectacular fan short brings together Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker/Spider-man and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy as Spider-Gwen

Following Sam Raimi’s departure from Sony’s Spider-man franchise, the company had no choice but to reboot the character by hiring a new actor to play Peter Parker/Spider-man. The chosen one was Andrew Garfield for many the best wall-crawler of the spidey movies, although The Amazing Spider-manThey had a somewhat lukewarm reception. There were two movies in total before Sony signed a Marvel Studios deal and plans for a third installment were shelved. One of the many things that stood out about those movies was the introduction of Gwen Stacy, played by the lovable Emma Stone.

The actress starred in one of the most iconic and heartbreaking moments in comics in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when Peter tried to save Gwen after the Green Goblin threw her off the clock tower. Peter managed to catch Gwen in her web, but was quick enough to prevent her tragic death.

cancellation of The Amazing Spider-Man 3

According to rumours, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 it was going to introduce the sinister six and resurrect characters like Gwen. Unfortunately, those plans were canceled despite grossing just over $700 million worldwide, figures that are not bad at all and justify the production of a new movie. However, the aforementioned agreement was reached with Marvel Studios. Restarting the wall-crawler franchise again, hiring a younger actor, Tom Holland to bring him to life already within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which included the participation of the previous protagonists of the franchise has opened the door for Sony to rethink producing sequels starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. And there are already many fans who are beginning to wonder how it could have been a movie of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 or a post-credits scene showing Garfield’s Spidey encountering Emma Stone’s Spider-Gwen.

Spectacular short fan

The YouTube channel, Movila, has created this hypothetical scene using deep fake technology, to show fans what it would be like if Garfield’s Peter enters what he believes is his universe, only to discover that Stone’s character, Spider-Gwen holds another version of himself dying. You can see it below:

Sony would be thinking of making a movie with Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy

Last January, a rumor surfaced that Sony was trying to convince Emma Stone to star in a Spider-verse movie, with the star playing Spider-Gwen in it.

We must remember that the character of Spider-Gwen belongs to an alternate timeline in which she is bitten by the spider that gives her the powers of the wall-crawler, and Peter Parker in it ends up becoming the Lizard of his universe.

Would you like to see an Emma Stone movie as Spider-Gwen? It would look great, don’t you think?