Elections 2022, Calenda’s letter to Letta

(Adnkronos) – “They are reasonable and indispensable proposals to have a credible coalition. No candidates who do not join in single-member constituencies (on both sides); a minimum of coherence in the programs. Decide”. Carlo Calenda posted the letter on Twitter to Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party, in view of the 2022 political elections scheduled for 25 September.

And, in several posts, the leader of Action replies to many users who ask him about the choices for the next elections and the alliance with the Democratic Party. “We have not vetoed people, but only asked that our votes not be used to elect people who represent everything we have fought in this legislature. We have not asked for ‘one program’ but a minimum of consistency to be credible”, he claims.

“‘We embark on everything, we do as we like, so if you don’t accept we accuse you of letting Meloni win’; it won’t work. We didn’t accept the same logic on Conte / campo largo. “, explains the leader of Action who then clarifies in another tweet: if” we will have established that the race of the Democratic Party is not to win but to lose by taking one more vote than the Brothers of Italy. I love them, we will fight to stop them in the uninominal “.

For Calenda, “the reality is that this coalition loses. Our voters do not vote Di Maio / Fratoianni in single-member companies and I do not take moderate votes on assets, dowry to 18 and no to regasifiers. The PD knows very well. Our requests they are sensible. ” The former minister underlines: “I do not close. I am not asking you to exclude Di Maio or Fratoianni. You do, but on the proportional share, so that those who do not want to vote for them can do so. So we will settle on potentially divisive candidacies”.