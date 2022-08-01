El Planteo – Mature information for a green world

PRESS RELEASE

TIAGO PZK DEBUT WITH TWO MEGA SHOWS AND A SUPER PRODUCTION THIS WEEKEND AT MOVISTAR ARENA, WHERE THOUSANDS OF FANS WERE ABLE TO EXPERIENCE HIS NEW SONGS LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME.

Maria Becerra, Thunder, Khea, Lit Killah, Rusherking and FMK They were some of the guests who were present at the shows that started the Portales Tour. The shows had a blockbuster, designed by Justin Collie of nimblist (Kayne West, Green Day, Cardi B) and were directed by Marcella Grimaux by Noisyhead Studios (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Jay Z & Kayne).

Related content: Tiago PZK Presents His Debut Album, ‘Portales’

24 songs that toured the mega hits like “Nos Comemos”, “Bombona” ​​and “Entre Nosotros” to the new songs of portals which premiered just a week ago as “Sabor a Miel”, “Eléctrica” ​​or “Casa de Chapa”. Also for the third block of the concert, Tiago PZK appeared in the middle of the public, in the scenario B where he performed “Ríos de Sal”, “Sola” and “Loco” three super emotional songs where fans could see him and sing with him even more closely. The shows were promoted by Move Concerts Argentina.

PH MAURO MIY

Related content: Tiago PZK Presents ‘Casa de Chapa’, First Preview of his Debut Album, ‘Portales’

LISTEN TO «PORTALES» BY CLICKING HERE

SONGS LIST

Intro + Sheet Metal House

neighborhood flow

besides me

do it to me

Nobody else

Between Us (with Lit Killah and Maria Becerra)

Salt Rivers

Alone

Crazy

Speaking of Love (Gospel Choir)

Give it to me

Taste of Honey

Freestyle (with Rusherking and MP)

Close to you (With Rusherking)

Sex&Love

Drunk

Lonely nights (With Khea and Evlay)

they don’t know me

electric

Translator

I know that you (with Lit Killah, FMK and Rusherking)

Turn on the camera (With FMK)

We go out at night (with Tueno)

we eat

Bottle

Tiago PZK along with Lit Killah, FMK and Rusherking.

PH MAURO MIY

Related content: Tiago PZK Announces his International Tour ‘Portales Tour 2022’, with More than 30 Shows

«Portales» has 15 songs in which Tiago PZK proposes a different journey in each of them. They will go through different genres and moods through various portals in what is the world of Tiago PZK. Produced by Evlay, Asan, Uanti, Big One, Tatool, Groove 2070, Zecca, Rvssian and Axel Introini, each song of «Portales» has a brief history; 15 visualizers where a young woman played by Ámbar, sister of Tiago PZK discovers a key with which she opens different portals.

PH MAURO MIY

A few days after receiving 6 nominations for the Carlos Gardel Awardsbe nominated for MTV Miaw Awards and having launched collaborations with two of the most important figures in the urban genre such as Ozuna and Myke Towers, Tiago PZK continues to bring new music to his fans around the world.

Related content: Tiago PZK Continues to Grow Internationally with the Single ‘Nos Comemos’ Ft. Ozuna

PH MAURO MIY

ABOUT YOUR NEWS AND MORE

In March 2022, it was presented for the first time in Chili Y Argentinaboth shows were part of the lollapalooza festival, bringing together 30,000 and 80,000 people respectively. He gave his first two shows at the Lunario del Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City and sold out in less than an hour. In April 2022 Tiago PZK performed for the first time live «Entre nos Remix» at the Latin American Music Awards 2022 along with Maria Becerra and Lit killah, where he received excellent reviews for his performance and this became the most watched performance of the awards.

Related content: Taichu and Tiago PZK Release ‘Fashion Diller’: A Theme About Society and the Consequences of Fame

In addition, he was part of LOS40 Spring Pop in Spain, where he performed two of his greatest hits, his Vol.48 session with Bizarrap and Salimo de Noche. Tiago PZK won two heat awards as best artist in the southern region and best video with “Entre Nosotros Remix”. She got 6 nominations in the Carlos Gardel Awards, being the third most nominated artist. Also nominated for “Artist + Gone” at the MTV Miaw Awardsin the Youth Awards in the category “The New Male Generation” and winner of “Video of the Year” in Your Urban Music Awardsfor “Between Us Remix”.

www.tiagopzk.com

Follow Tiago PZK on:

Instagram – YouTube – Spotify – Facebook – Twitter

Photos by MAURO MIY