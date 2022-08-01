Eiza González: Who is Yulen, the only brother of the actress

Mexican actress, Eiza Gonzalezis currently at the peak of success, thanks to his undeniable talent he has managed to participate in multiple and recognized projects, along with great actors such as: Jaime Foxx, Ansel Elgort, Vin Diesel, Romamud Pike, Pete Dinklage, among others.

This has given her the opportunity to position herself strongly as the favorites in the film industry. Joining the group of Mexicans succeeding in the US, such as Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro González Iñarritu, Alfonso Cuarón, Eugenio Derbez and more, who They have conquered the Hollywood industry.

Similarly, the Mexican actress and singer has been in the news lately due to her rumored relationship with Jason Momoawith whom he was recently seen riding a motorcycle in California.

Unlike Eiza Gonzalez, who grew up in the public eye and began a career on Mexican television when she was just a teenager, going on to build a solid career on the small screen and eventually on the big screen in international films. , his older brother Yulen Gonzalezhas done the opposite.

Very little is known about Eiza’s brother, since he chose to stay away from the cameras, keeping a low profile and that despite having social networks, they have a private status.

Both are children of Glenda Reyna and the most we get to see of Yulen is in the profile of the model and businesswoman

Who is the older brother of Eiza González

Although news about his private life is limited, it is known that he was married to nora ayalaa woman with whom he had his son Luca, and after his divorce he began a relationship with Alex Basket.

After dating Alex Cesta for a while, Yulen introduced his new girlfriend with Eiza and later she presented it on her social networks, which earned both of them several compliments.

Again and thanks to the mother of Yulen Gonzalez We could see that her relationship with Cesta was going uphill, to the point where she had fitted in very well with the family, coming to spend the 2020 December holidays with them.

As for his professional career, it is known that he is focused on issues related to oil, which reconfirms how far he is from his sister’s world.

And although Eiza and he they hardly share moments togethernor does she upload photos of them on social networks, their relationship is excellent.