Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Large Family: Dad, Wife, Daughters & More

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s family is very large, where many fighters stand out Instagram @therock Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a large family and many are recognized for various things they do in the ring. Instagram @therock When ‘The Rock’ decided to enter the WWE business, he followed in the footsteps of his dad and grandfather, but also his uncles and cousins. Instagram @therock Direct Family: The grandfather of the ‘Rock’ is Peter Maivia, who worked in WWE during the seventies, and was a fighter loved by fans. Screenshot – (YouTube) Maivia trained Rocky Johnson, the father of the ‘Rock’, and other fighters; he sadly passed away in 1982 at the age of 45; he is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Screenshot – (YouTube) Rocky Johnson married Maivia’s daughter, Ata; he entered WWE in 1983 and retired in 1991, but has worked as a wrestler since the 1960s. Twitter @CanesFootball Johnson and Tony Atlas were one of the most popular tag teams in WWE and became the first African-American wrestlers to win the company’s World Tag Team Title; he is also in the Hall of Fame. Twitter @TheRock ‘The Rock’ has three daughters: Simone, 18, had her with his ex-wife and business partner, Dani Garcia. Simone is currently preparing to debut in WWE and follow in the footsteps of her great-grandfather, grandfather and her father. Instagram @therock “First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly, following in my footsteps sounds cliché, but in reality she wants to create and pave her own path, which is so important,” Johnson told Jimmy Fallon. on “The Tonight Show” in May 2020. Twitter @AvaRaineWWE Johnson’s other two daughters are Tiana and Jasmine, who he had with Lauren Hashian; “The Rock” shows on social networks how he cares for them. Instagram @therock The actor and former wrestler has repeatedly shown his great happiness at being the father of three daughters. Instagram @therock Cousins: Peter Maivia is the ‘blood brother’ of Amituanai Anoa’i, father of the Afa and Sika fighters, the Maivia/Johnsons have been part of his extended family; the official name of it is the Samoan Dynasty. Twitter @TestifyDVoN The fighters Rikishi and Umaga are among the most recognized of the Anoa’i family prior to the 2010s. Screenshot In 2022, four members of the Anoa’i family are WWE wrestlers: Roman Reigns (Sika’s son), Jimmy and Jey Uso (Rikishi’s sons), and Tamina (Jimmy Snuka’s son). Twitter @WWE Reigns has won the WWE World Titles on multiple occasions and in 2015 he received support from the ‘Rock’. Instagram @therock The Uso brothers have been one of the most dominant couples in WWE in the last decade and have taken the tag team championships on several occasions. Facebook WWE