Dwayne Johnson anticipates the future of DC League of Super-Pets, enthusiastic fans for the post-credit scene

The new animated Warner film, DC League of Super-Petswho has conquered the US Box Office, sees in the vocal cast Dwayne Johnson (Krypto), Superman’s canine companion.

In DC League of Super-Pets, inseperable best friends Krypto the Super Dog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a group of pets to rescue the superheroes.

SPOILER ALERT

While audiences got excited about the DC movie, it’s the post-credit scene that got the fans talking. Indeed, Dwayne Johnson made a post on Instagram calling attention to the new animal: Anubis, Black Adam’s dog.

Thank you for making DC League of Super-Pets the # 1 movie. 1 this week. But if you stayed up to the end credits. You already know how I feel about Superman versus Black Adam. Indestructible force meets immovable object. With the DC Super Pets Universe we had the opportunity to build this fantastic animated universe in a big, fun and interesting way… So, I came up with an idea for the credits… let me introduce the baddest, the baddest , canine antihero walking [sulla] God’s green land… Anubis… Complete with his new favorite toy – the squeezed Batman

To conclude the post Dwayne Johnson added that “we have major plans to build the Black Adam DC Universe and now the DC Super Pets Universe with our partners Warner Bros. and DC Comics – and Super Pets and Black Adam is just the beginning“.

Looking forward to Black Adam with Dwayne Johnsondue out October 2022, DC League of Super-Pets will arrive in Italian cinemas on September 1st.

