Duilio Davino revealed that there is an offer from Russia for César Montes

It seems that Cesar Montes yes it is close to leaving scratched and the MX League to emigrate to European football, since he is wanted by a team from the Russian Premier LeagueY Duilio Davinosports president of Monterey, confirmed the rapprochement.

The Monterrey executive assured that the option of mounts emigrate to another country, as long as that is your decision, and if it is convenient for all parties involved in the operation.

“Yes, there is an offer that we are analyzing, evaluating. From a sporting point of view, obviously we don’t want him to leave, but if it was or is César’s will, we are reviewing it, and if it is something good for everyone. It is not certain, but we are working on it”, confirmed Davino for Multimedios Deportes.

Duilio assured that there is no time limit to decide if the operation is carried out, because there is time to decide. “I don’t know, the registration deadline is September 5, we are reviewing the offer.”

For the meantime, Cesar Montes saw activity in the game against the Cougars in Ciudad Universitaria where they drew the tie to one goal in a complicated game under the midday sun.

