Dragon Ball approaches Fortnite with skins and special missions

The arrival of dragon ball a Fortnite it is imminent. Or it should, if all the leaks and rumors, which go back many months, are finally right with the bombshell that would mean having Goku’s precious skin in the Epic Games battle royale.

Naruto opened the way, and very soon it will be dragon ball who follows in his footsteps so that, in the future, perhaps the characters of one piece. Well, everything fits so that next August 9, hand in hand with the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in the United States (September 2 in Spain), Fortnite announce what many already look forward to.

Some information that is becoming more complete, such as the one recently advanced by the user FortToryspecialized in rescuing internal game files and thus announcing the projects that Epic is working on for the short and medium-term future of battle royale.

There are new upcoming Stamina Quests related to Dragon Ball z. That bottle is called the Stamina Container in the files. – Strength Training Quests

– Agility Training Quests

– Sparring Training Quests

– Endurance Training Quests

– Focus Training Quests

– Recovery Quests pic.twitter.com/mdwBNO0oeJ — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) July 18, 2022

This time the Capsule Corp.’s Hoi-Poi capsules appear again, temporarily given the name ‘stamina container’. which, in turn, would be related to new missions ahead of the event between Fortnite Y dragon ball. The exact missions and their nature are not known, but right now they are described as follows:

strength training missions

agility training missions

combat training missions

endurance training missions

Focus training missions

recovery missions

Completing these missions, and following the usual trail of the game, may be the way to obtain the different rewards related to this long-awaited collaboration. From gestures to loading screens, some graffiti or backpacking accessory. Since we can assume that to obtain any possible skin, it will be necessary to pay paVos in the store.