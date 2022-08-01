Do you remember Manny from ‘Modern Family’? Rico Rodríguez looks like another person with a beard and curls

‘ModernFamily’ Since 2009, it has become one of the most acclaimed series by the public and critics. Such iconic characters as Manny Delgado, the extroverted and vain son of Gloria (Sofia Vergara)which we never would have imagined seeing give such a radical makeover.

The actor who gave him life, Rico Rodríguez, recently made a publication to announce the celebration of his 24th birthday. Their curly hair, black glasses and his beard characterize the artist’s new urban style, supported by the usual use of wide pants, caps, rings and chains. Declared as a fan of rap and rock music, he tries to make use of a more alternative and unconventional wardrobe in his daily use. In addition, he has declared himself an unconditional fan of the ‘Star Wars’ universe and does not hesitate to display his fanaticism in his costumes and his publications.

The interpreter is regularly active on his social networks, with over a million followers on Instagram. A space where you take the opportunity to exhibit your passion peitherr the sport, with a special weakness for basketball and wrestling. In fact, he was the presenter of the last Slammy awards, something like the Oscars of this melee discipline.

For 11 seasons, Rico Rodríguez played Manny in the series ‘Modern Family’, broadcast on Neox. The character was characterized by being quite mature and intuitive for his age. His intervention in in-depth debates is recurrent, as well as being a coffee addict and reader of the daily press. A personality that contrasted with the jovial character of the rest of the members of his family.

Rico’s future after ‘Modern Family’

Since the series finale in 2020, Rico Rodriguez has cut off from the world of acting. Although it is still part of the entertainment industry. Together with his sister, also an actress Raimi RodriguezHe created his own production company.

In addition, he has assured that he would love to continue working but this time behind the scenes, because one of his dreams is to be able to manage their own projectsa hobby he also shares with Manny.

