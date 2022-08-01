Do you need money to pay Johnny Depp? Amber Heard sells property in California

In early June, a Virginia jury found three statements in the op-ed, in which Amber Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, were defamatory, making it awarded to Johnny Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, reduced to $350,000 to meet Virginia’s statutory limit.

The jury also found Depp liable for a statement made by his attorney, Adam Waldman, in which he accused Heard of fabricating a “hoax,” for which the jury ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million.

Do you need money to pay Johnny Depp? Amber Heard sells house in California

Amber Heard’s legal team admitted that the actress cannot pay damages to the actor. Additionally, multiple sources told the new york post in early June that the actress is “broke” due to the high legal fees associated with her and the Depp trial.

That is why the actress is probably looking for alternatives to cover the expenses in case the verdict is not annulled.

In accordance with TMZ, Amber Heard has sold a house in Yucca Valley, California for $1,050,000. For a long time it was believed that the property belonged to the actress, but nothing was confirmed, since the crib was purchased in 2019 through an anonymous trust.

Nevertheless, the medium has confirmed that the actress was the owneras he contacted the new owner, who claimed to have dealt with Amber’s people, but never with the actress.

After the sale, Amber has earned nearly double what she paid for it 3 years ago, with an approximate profit of about 480,000 dollarswhich, although not a small amount, is not enough to cover the payment to Depp.