Diego Lainez’s father would be the reason for his departure from Real Betis

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.08.2022 14:04:29





They say that a father is capable of anything for his children, although sometimes they can become overprotective and absorbing. This is very common among professional soccer players and, according to a well-known Mexican journalist, Diego Lainez is suffering because of his fatherwhom the communicator described as “troublesome and contentious” from his years in America.

Why didn’t Diego Lainez play for Real Betis?

Paul Carrillowith extensive experience in sports journalism, publicly mentioned the Mr. Mauro Lainez, father of DiegoAs the guilty of his failed adventure at Real Betis Balompié for a alleged personal dispute with Manuel Pellegrinithe coach of the Spanish.

“There are versions that Lainez did fill Ing. Pellegrini’s pupil, let’s remember that before the Olympics he was a starter with Betis. The problem goes more through his father with Pellegrinia personal issue for which They erased Lainez from the Real Betis line-ups“said the journalist on the program Adrenalin of TV picture.

The arrival of Factor Lainez in Portugal

Carrillo even attributed to Michael Herrera statements in that sense when he was the coach of America, agreeing that Diego Lainez’s father “meddled too much” in his son’s sports issues, which caused friction and differences, as he supposedly did now at Betis.

“Since his years in America, his father was always a problem, here Miguel Herrera himself told us. Hopefully the parents stay living in Seville or return to Mexico and let their son be, that the boy becomes a man without having so much family shelter or interference that is not positive, “he argued.

Diego Lainez will play for Sporting Braga in Portugal

After three and a half years with practically no regularity at Betisthe young Mexican leaves one of the best leagues on the planet to join SC Braga of the Portuguese First Divisiona championship that is known as “training” in Europe to later make the leap to the most demanding leagues, although Lainez will do the process in reverse.

The Diego Lainez’s contract with Braga is on loan for the 2022-2023 season with purchase option in about 7 million eurosa figure disclosed by the president of the institution himself at the time of announcing his signing.

​

​