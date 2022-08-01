Details of WWE Day 1 2023 are confirmed

WWE Day 1 had its first edition on January 1, 2022, proposing a new concept of celebrating a PPV on the first day of the year. This idea came from Nick Khan, who promoted it as one of the novelties of his new project as co-President of the company.

As indicated by the journalist specialized in professional wrestling, Mike Johnson, of PWInsider, WWE will continue to maintain all the details by which the PPV was characterized last year, including the stadium where it took place. The McMahon company held its first Premium Live Event of 2022 at the State Farm Arena, Atlantaand for the 2023 edition the company will repeat location.

Notably WWE Day 1 suffered last minute changes to its programming. In the first instance, the then WWE Champion, Big E, was going to defend his medal against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a four-way match. Brock Lesnar was added to this fight at the last minute, who could not face his rival that night, Roman Reings, since The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19. At the end of the event we could see Lesnar crowned as the new WWE Champion.

As far as live events are concerned, WWE has also confirmed two more shows at Madison Square Garden, emblematic place for the company. WWE has confirmed that those shows will be held on June 25 and December 26the latter a classic date for the Christmas festivities, where families usually attend the venue as a family.

