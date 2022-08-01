Death suits you: trivia and where to see this classic with Meryl Streep and Bruce Willis

After having given himself completely to the saga of Return to the future, Robert Zemeckis premiered in 1992 death suits him. Known in English as Death Becomes Herthe film featured an all-star cast made up of Bruce Willis, meryl streep Y Goldie Hawn. Such was the success of the film that to this day, 30 years laterIt is considered a cult movie.

The story is set in 1978 where we meet the actress Madeline Ashton (Streep) and Helen Sharp (Hawn), his greatest rival. There, both women will get into a competition for the love of Dr. Ernest Menville (Willis). But when they both try a rejuvenation potion, they will discover what death is and come back to life with some side effects.

