Death suits you: trivia and where to see this classic with Meryl Streep and Bruce Willis

After having given himself completely to the saga of Return to the future, Robert Zemeckis premiered in 1992 death suits him. Known in English as Death Becomes Herthe film featured an all-star cast made up of Bruce Willis, meryl streep Y Goldie Hawn. Such was the success of the film that to this day, 30 years laterIt is considered a cult movie.

The story is set in 1978 where we meet the actress Madeline Ashton (Streep) and Helen Sharp (Hawn), his greatest rival. There, both women will get into a competition for the love of Dr. Ernest Menville (Willis). But when they both try a rejuvenation potion, they will discover what death is and come back to life with some side effects.

The film marked a before and after in the use of special effects in cinema.

The comedy film became an immediate hit, grossing $149 million, but was not as well received by critics. Nevertheless, won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects because she was one of the pioneers in applying the use of computer-generated effects (CGI) that would later be applied by other filmmakers such as steven spielberg in jurassic-park.

And although it was an innovation in the cinematographic field, for the actors it was not as amazing as it seemed. Meryl Streep does not have good memories of the filming and has stated on several occasions that it was a very tedious process and that it would be the first, only and last time that he would be part of a project so focused on special effects.

Of course, even though it was somewhat stressful for meryl streepThat didn’t stop her from spending time with her good friend. Goldie Hawn. Both actresses knew each other a couple of years ago and had the intention of starring in a film with two strong and determined female leads, and after a failed negotiation to star Thelma and Louise, Death Becomes Her came to them.

Related news

The characters played by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn became icons of pop culture.

Their performances were very well received all over the world, notably by the LGBTQ+ community. The characters played by Streep Y Hawn They have become very popular with queer and drag people and the film is often shown during Pride month celebrations.

And like any cult movie, it also had its secrets and its deleted scenes that according to the director Robert Zemeckis, there were several and ended up cutting seven or eight actors whose dialogues did not work with the rest of the film. There was even a alternative ending which was scrapped after it was poorly received by audiences at a test screening. This ending involved a third woman (played by Tracy Ulman) with whom the character of Bruce Willis he fled after faking his death in order to get rid of the two women who were stalking him.

Undoubtedly, it is a film that, despite time, continues to be valid and is fondly remembered by fans. So much so, that next August 16 will land on Netflix. In addition, in Latin America it is available in hbo max while in Spain it can be seen in filmin.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.