DC Debuts Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson’s League of Superpets

Warner Bros and DC Entertainmentthe company that has brought characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman to the big screen, already has an animated film called Super Pet League. Dwayne Johnson (Red Alert, 2021) becomes crypto Superman’s dog that we had already seen in his own cartoon series entitled Krypto, the superdog and this league of superpets was already known by the most fanatical of DC Comics as they had already appeared in the comics as the Legion of Super-Pets about 1962.

League of Super Pets brings back our beloved and also hilarious duo Dwayne Johnson or The Rock Y kevin hart. This famous Hollywood duo has starred in more than 4 movies: Central Intelligence (2016), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) and now, League of Super Pets (2022). Without a doubt, they are two actors who love working together, because I don’t think this will be their last film. Hart plays Ace, a dog that has super strength and invulnerability who will become Batman’s pet. Vanessa Bayer (Ibiza, 2018) in PB, Wonder Woman’s pet. Natasha Lyonee (Russian Doll, 2019) in Merton the Flash’s pet. Finally, diego moon (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2016) will become Green Lantern’s mascot Chip. All of them have the same or similar powers as their owners. However, Superman (John Krasinski) and Batman (Keanu Reeves) will be the only superheroes to appear in the film.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart promoting the movie League of Superpets

In this film, with a budget of more than 90 million dollars, the superpets will try to save their owners The Justice League who have been kidnapped by a villain named Lex Luthor, played by Marc Maron (The Bad Guys, 2022). This film will be released on July 29 in theaters and it is expected that after 45 days of its premiere it will be uploaded to the streaming platform HBOMax (since it is Warner’s platform). Meanwhile, here’s the trailer.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see it! @worldwide