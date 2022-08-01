David Warner, ‘Titanic’ actor, dies

The British actor David Warner He died yesterday at Denville Hall, a residence for personalities in the entertainment industry at the age of 81.

His family has been in charge of making the sad news known through a public statement in which they have revealed that he spent the last 18 months of his life battling cancer “with the grace and dignity that characterized him” and finally lost the battle due to a disease-related complication in the early hours of the day.

The interpreter’s career spanned six decades, but the general public remembers him mainly for giving life to somewhat sinister characters such as Spicer Lovejoy, Rose’s (Kate Winslet) fiancé’s butler and on-and-off bodyguard in ‘Titanic’ chasing her all over the ocean liner as she tried to sneak away with Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio)or the photographer in the 1976 version of the film ‘The prophecy’.