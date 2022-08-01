David Warner, ‘Titanic’ actor, dies
Madrid Spain.
The British actor David Warner He died yesterday at Denville Hall, a residence for personalities in the entertainment industry at the age of 81.
His family has been in charge of making the sad news known through a public statement in which they have revealed that he spent the last 18 months of his life battling cancer “with the grace and dignity that characterized him” and finally lost the battle due to a disease-related complication in the early hours of the day.
The interpreter’s career spanned six decades, but the general public remembers him mainly for giving life to somewhat sinister characters such as Spicer Lovejoy, Rose’s (Kate Winslet) fiancé’s butler and on-and-off bodyguard in ‘Titanic’ chasing her all over the ocean liner as she tried to sneak away with Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio)or the photographer in the 1976 version of the film ‘The prophecy’.
The last appearance of Warner on the big screen it was with a sweeter role, that of the Admiral Boom in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’.
In total, his resume includes more than a hundred titles in film and television, but his career began on the stage in 1962, where he was a highly respected figure for his work as Hamlet either Henry VI.
An icon of cinema, theater and television
They recalled that, during 60 years of career, Warner He has been a highly respected “film, stage, radio and television voice actor.”
For some directors he became a cult actor, as in the case of the American Sam Peckinpah, who had him for films such as the aforementioned ‘Straw Dogs’, ‘The Ballad of Cable Hogue’ (1970) and ‘The Cross of iron’ (1976).
“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and remembered as a warm-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched so many for so many years,” the family added in the statement.