Dani Alves responds to Rivaldo’s criticism for signing in Mexican soccer

Dani Alves responded to Rivaldo’s criticism for his signing in Mexican soccer by pointing out that “you have to have them well placed”

Daniel Alves he replied to his compatriot Rivald every time the former striker revealed his doubts about whether the reinforcement of the Cougars He did well to reach Mexican soccer and thus aspire to attend the 2022 Qatar World Cup with the Brazilian National Team.

“I don’t know if it was for the best,” he said. Rivald about what Daniel Alves decided to sign with a team in Mexico.

To the above, today’s player of Cougars had a surprising answer, since he told his compatriot that for that “you have to have them well placed”.

The full answer you posted Daniel Alves in social networks, alluding to what was said by Rivaldwas the following: “To do what I do you have to have them well placed… if not, all that remains is to talk”.

The legend of the Brazilian team and world champion in Korea-Japan 2002, Rivaldsaid in an interview with a Mexican television station: “I don’t know if (Daniel Alves) has done the best, choose Cougars“.

And he added: “Yes, he could play in a country where the coach sees him more, but I think that the Brazilian coach has a lot of confidence in Daniel Alves because of his experience, because he is the player with the most titles and I think that if he goes to the World Cup he will play very well. He is a bit older, but he has a lot of confidence from the coach.”

Dani Alves did not take Dani Alves’ criticism of the fact that he signed in Mexican soccer in a good way imago7

Apparently, to Daniel Alvesa fan of social networks, did not like what was said by Rivaldhence he responded to his compatriot.

Although a sector of the press did not believe that Daniel Alves show good performance with Cougars and much less starting, the Brazilian has already played a couple of games, in which he has started the 90 minutes.

In his first match, against Mazatlán on Date 5, which was his debut in Mexican soccer, he assisted the goal of the Cougars in the final 1-1 in the match.

Likewise, against Rayados de Monterrey the result also ended 1-1 in the second match of Daniel Alves in the MX League.

So far, the Cougars they don’t know victory with Daniel Alves in their ranks and since his arrival he has been the center of attention, with exceptional tickets to the Ciudad Universitaria Olympic Stadium in the two games he has played.