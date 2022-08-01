Dakota Johnson’s unusual hobby

dakota johnson He is living his best professional moment. recently premiered Persuasionthe adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel in which she stars for Netflix. In addition, he is in the middle of filming madam webthe new movie Sony in which he will put himself in the skin of the main character.

Although the 32-year-old actress gained popularity with her participation in Fifty Shades of Grey, the truth is that he had already been acting from an early age. After passing through the trilogy based on the books by EL James, dakota johnson was part of many projects that received much critical acclaim, one of the most recent was the dark daughterof Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Dakota Johnson has proven to have acting talent in her blood. – Source: Cosmopolitan

Growing up and following in the footsteps of her family full of actors, the young woman has been able to enjoy the life of Hollywood well. And yet she once commented that she had a somewhat curious pastime. During a round of ‘I never’, the actress revealed that enjoy crashing weddings. “I think it’s something I’ve done, and a lot. he is one of my hobbies favourites” he confessed between laughs.

In dialogue with Jimmy Fallonrecounted an occasion in which he attended a wedding in Italy to which she had not been invited. A friend of hers, who was invited, told her to be hers, that no one would notice. Laughing, she added that “in Italy they have a lot of wine” and that before she knew it she was already at the party with her sisters. are?’ ‘What are you doing here?”.

“It’s very cool” he replied Fallon. “Imagine being able to say that dakota johnson it’s in me wedding”. The interpreter excused herself saying that she was a good person and she did not do it with bad intentions. On another occasion, she and a group of friends crashed a birthday party in New York, but it turned out that it was not a birthday but a party for the workers of a company.

And it seems like sneaking in uninvited is a hobby not only for Johnson. Tom Hanks has also confessed to doing it on several occasions and one of the first times he did it dates back to 1993, while he was filming Forrest Gump. But the couples took it very well that they even took photos with the actor and he posted them on his social networks.

“Elizabeth and Ryan! Congratulations and Blessings!” Tom Hanks wrote in the post. – Source: Instagram @tomhanks

And there are many other actors with this habit, as is the case with meryl streep, Justin Timberlake, simon rex, Dwayne Johnson, and the list goes on. The good thing is that the newlyweds, rather than seeing it as a transfer, take it as a gift and do not hesitate to take pictures and have a good time with celebrities.

