Curiosities of the pioneer ‘Death suits you so well’

It was July 31, 1992 when ‘Death suits you so well’ first hit theaters (in the United States, it premiered in Spain at Christmas). The new film by Robert Zemeckis after releasing the two sequels to ‘Back to the Future’ in a row could not be a more different and unexpected proposal.

It was a dislocated comedy with touches of fantasy and horror movies in which two women showed that they were willing to do anything to not lose two things: their youth and the man of their lives, which they coincidentally share. The cast included three breakout stars: Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis.in a role that had nothing to do with the unbeatable John McClane of ‘The Glass Jungle’.

Although we now fondly remember it as a quirky classic, at the time not all critics welcomed it with open arms. Everyone was amazed by its pioneering special effects, which showed the two protagonists progressively losing body parts, and most applauded the delivery of their actresses, but the story seemed weak. Two rich women giving their lives to the anti-aging race in the middle of Los Angeles? Not only is it a good premise, but it is based on reality.

The project was born with a certain independent and B-movie spirit when it was written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan, but then Universal got involved and the scale grew until it reached the budget of 55 million dollars, an outrage for the time, and for a proposal that had the adult audience as its target. In this case, the statement that “today this film would not be made” is true.

But the public responded positively. ‘Death suits you so well’ was the most watched film in its opening weekend in the United States (as a curiosity: it competed with ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, which was in fourth position) and managed to raise 149 million dollars in everyone, a not insignificant figure. As for the awards, it is not among Meryl Streep’s Oscar nominations (although it did earn her a Golden Globe nomination), but the truth is that the film has an Academy statuette: Best Visual Effects, the only one I chose.

It is not the awards or the box office that determine the permanence of a film over time, but the fact that we continue to see it, enjoy it and talk about it decades later, and that is fulfilled with ‘Death suits you so well’. Like its two protagonists, it has not aged at all 30 years later. Here are some curiosities about this imperishable jewel.