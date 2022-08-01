Curiosities of the pioneer ‘Death suits you so well’
It was July 31, 1992 when ‘Death suits you so well’ first hit theaters (in the United States, it premiered in Spain at Christmas). The new film by Robert Zemeckis after releasing the two sequels to ‘Back to the Future’ in a row could not be a more different and unexpected proposal.
It was a dislocated comedy with touches of fantasy and horror movies in which two women showed that they were willing to do anything to not lose two things: their youth and the man of their lives, which they coincidentally share. The cast included three breakout stars: Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis.in a role that had nothing to do with the unbeatable John McClane of ‘The Glass Jungle’.
Although we now fondly remember it as a quirky classic, at the time not all critics welcomed it with open arms. Everyone was amazed by its pioneering special effects, which showed the two protagonists progressively losing body parts, and most applauded the delivery of their actresses, but the story seemed weak. Two rich women giving their lives to the anti-aging race in the middle of Los Angeles? Not only is it a good premise, but it is based on reality.
The project was born with a certain independent and B-movie spirit when it was written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan, but then Universal got involved and the scale grew until it reached the budget of 55 million dollars, an outrage for the time, and for a proposal that had the adult audience as its target. In this case, the statement that “today this film would not be made” is true.
But the public responded positively. ‘Death suits you so well’ was the most watched film in its opening weekend in the United States (as a curiosity: it competed with ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, which was in fourth position) and managed to raise 149 million dollars in everyone, a not insignificant figure. As for the awards, it is not among Meryl Streep’s Oscar nominations (although it did earn her a Golden Globe nomination), but the truth is that the film has an Academy statuette: Best Visual Effects, the only one I chose.
It is not the awards or the box office that determine the permanence of a film over time, but the fact that we continue to see it, enjoy it and talk about it decades later, and that is fulfilled with ‘Death suits you so well’. Like its two protagonists, it has not aged at all 30 years later. Here are some curiosities about this imperishable jewel.
In search of a movie for two friends and stars
In the early ’90s, Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn were looking for a movie with two strong female leads. The actresses and friends wanted to join forces to carry out an interesting project starring women, and At first they were interested in another proposal very different from ‘Death suits you so well’: ‘Thelma & Louise’.
Streep and Hawn organized on their own, without representatives involved, a meeting with the independent production company that was preparing the film. The only thing that worried them was the ending: they proposed to change it in some wayLike having the runaways run off to Mexico or having Louise (who would be played by Streep) push Thelma out of the car just before she jumped off the cliff.
Finally, as we already know, the two actresses did not get the job, but because the production company did not have enough budget to pay their salaries.
Return to ‘Back to the Future’
This was the first movie Zemeckis directed after the two ‘Back to the Future’ sequels, but it seems that he missed the Marty and Doc universe, because he included a little wink. When Madeline finds out that Helen has also taken the potion, she tells her that she took it on October 26, 1985.. That same day, Marty McFly accidentally traveled back in time. What a hectic day.
CGI suits you so well
Although it may not be the first film that comes to mind when thinking about the world of digital effects, the truth is that ‘Death suits you so well’ was a pioneering film in terms of the use of CGI. Many virguerías were made to create the physical degeneration of these two women. For example, the iconic scene where Streep’s head is turned upside down while walking required a combination of blue screen, animatronics and prosthetic makeup.
Also, the scene where Meryl Streep has to reposition her head after Goldie Hawn breaks her neck was the first time computer generated skin was used in a movie. No, ‘Death Becomes You So Good’ is not on our list of the 20 most painful CGI moments in cinema.
The older sister of ‘Jurassic Park’
In fact, it was such a pioneer in this field that another film much better known for its special effects benefited from its advances: ‘Jurassic Park’, the Steven Spielberg classic that was released a year later. Both productions shared visual effects company, Industrial Light and Magic, director of photography, Dean Cundey, and art director, Rick Carter. (and both won the Oscar for best visual effects).
They also share a screenwriter: David Koepp.
Meryl Streep hated the shoot
Almost a decade after the premiere, the actress confessed that she had not enjoyed working on a film so focused on special effects, and assured that it was “the first, the last and the only one” of that type in which she would participate. “I think it’s tedious. Any concentration you can apply to that kind of comedy goes to waste. You’re standing there like a machine…they should do it with machines. I loved how it turned out, but it’s not fun to perform in front of a lamp. ‘Pretend that’s where Goldie is. Oh no, sorry Bob, but he’s moved two inches off his mark, and now his head doesn’t match his neck!’ It was like being at the dentist.”.
He also confessed it in an interview that Fotogramas did for the premiere of ‘Into the Woods’: “For Bob Zemeckis it will be a nightmare to shoot with actors, but for me it is to shoot with CGI”told us when revealing that this is his most hated movie.
Although there were some funny anecdotes, like when Streep’s mother visited the set… precisely on the day she had to act with a blue bag on her head. The actress had to explain to her that it was to be able to retouch it by computer, but it seems that the lady did not fully understand what was happening until she saw the film.
An ending that did not suit him very well
The film had an original ending that was not very successful in test screenings, so Zemeckis decided to shoot a different one. In the ending that has never been seen, the character of Bruce Willis hooked up with a third woman, a waitress played by the mythical Tracy Ullman, faked her death and ran away with her. Years later, Madeline and Helen met them abroad, perfectly happy.
“It was a more conventional and happy ending, it was not the right tone for the film”Zemeckis explained to the Los Angeles Times about his decision to remove it.
An LGTBIQ+ cult jewel
For some reason, ‘Death suits you so well’ has established itself as a classic for the LGTBIQ+ audience. Although its characters do not count, in theory, as explicit representation (and therefore we cannot include it among the 50 best LGTBIQ+ movies of all time), there is something in the story of these two women fighting for beauty, youth and the love of a man that fascinates and amuses queer audiences.
The drag queens honor the characters of Streep and Hawn over and over again and the veneration reaches the point that the film is screened in American-friendly bars during Pride month. Let’s import this tradition, please.
