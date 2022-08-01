Criticism of “The Last Movie Stars”, Ethan Hawke’s cinephile documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

In a video call made in full confinement, the actor from Before dawn (Before Sunrise, 1995) summons a series of contemporary Hollywood stars to accompany him on his project: a documentary tribute to the couple made up of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward of 50 years of marriage.

In this work, carried out at the request of one of the couple’s children, Hawke recovers Paul Newman’s memoirs for an unfinished autobiography about his life. A series of interviews with industry personalities close to the act that never saw the light of day. George Clooney (Newman), Laura Linney (Woodward), Zoe Kazan, Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Vincent D’Onofrio, Bobby Cannavale, Oscar Isaac, Alessandro Nivola, among others, give their voices to the stars of the classic period (Sidney Lumet, Sydney Pollack, Gore Vidal, George Roy Hill, Mark Rydell, Martin Ritt and Newman and Woodward themselves, among many others) to immerse us in the time and intimacy of the protagonists.

latest movie stars (The Last Movie Stars, 2022) thus manages not only to talk about Paul and Joan but also about the meaning of being an actor in the film industry The influences of Lee Straberg and the new trends that changed acting methods in Hollywood forever , but also the atypical behavior of the couple of actors in the face of the manipulation of their public image built by the studios. An idealized image of the couple that Hawke humanizes through the material exposed in the miniseries.

Ethan Hawke opens the passage from classic cinema to modern cinema, rediscovering a vital historical period for the rebirth of the film industry that transcends the figure of its leading stars. Here, the actor, also a director, does not adhere to a biographical documentary format, but rather pours onto the screen the immeasurable amount of material collected, as Scorsese did (who here provides data and serves as Executive Producer) in his documentaries on George Harrison or Bob Dylan. . There will be no shortage of movie scenes (sweet bird of youth, The cat on the tin roofamong many other classics) to stage moments of marriage.

The miniseries of six chapters of one hour each, not only delivers an exhaustive archive material but also the obsession to incorporate every detail of the existing record on the subject, essential for the erudite movie buff and perhaps somewhat overwhelming for the general public. .