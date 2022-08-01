Cristin Milioti and the day she beat Leonardo DiCaprio for 12 hours

The wolf of Wall Street It is one of the most emblematic films that he has starred in. Leonardo Dicaprio and one of the highest grossing Martin Scorsese. In the film, based on a true story, the actor plays stockbroker Jordan Belfort, a heavyweight in the world of finance who in 1998 was accused of fraud, money laundering and stock market manipulation and who, after agreeing to collaborate with the FBI, he spent 22 months in federal prison.

In the feature film, Cristin Milioti plays Teresa Petrillothe protagonist’s first wife and the woman in charge of promoting and supporting him at the beginning of his career. Almost ten years after its premiere, during an interview with the Independent, the actress remembered a little about her time in the film, which received four Oscar nominations, and revealed an infidence behind the scenes.

“I spent a lot of that experience terrified of messing it up,” he told the British newspaper. To illustrate his feelings during filming, Milotti claimed that he spent weeks “drinking the smallest can of sparkling water he had ever seen in the minibar.”

“ I’ve never been on a movie set this big. It was a once in a lifetime experience. I wish I had taken it in more and let go more, but if I had fully taken it in, I would have passed out. I don’t even think my brain processed it ”, he explained about one of his first big jobs in the industry.

During the plot, Teresa is the one who suggests to Jordan that he join the world of stockbrokers, after seeing an ad in the newspaper. She also encourages him to go for the big investors, leaving aside the smaller clients and supports him all the way. Meanwhile, her husband is unfaithful to her with Naomi Lapaglia, played by Margot Robbie. In the scene where she discovers her husband with the lover, the woman begins to beat him while asking him questions.

“That was a wild night,” Milioti revealed. “We shot from 8 pm to 8 am and we did that scene over and over and over again.” As they retakes, the actress was forced to punch DiCaprio. “I did it, a lot of times”, she confessed and added: “I just slapped him for 12 hours . I always had a real attachment to that scene because you can see that this character, who has swallowed a lot of his feelings, is finally letting go.”

The scene was shot in front of Trump Tower, in New York, and the former president of the United States made an appearance as a special guest, but Miloti preferred not to talk much about it. “He came on set and was a complete and utter clown, as we all know,” he said without elaborating.

With Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese on the set of The Wolf of Wall Street File, Archive

When he made his debut, The wolf of Wall Street not only aroused praise and admiration, but also some controversy. The feature film was banned in five countries due to its high sexual content and drug use. In the film Margot Robbie made her first nude on screen. “Naomi’s main point is that her body is her only form of currency in this world. She has to be naked. She is putting her cards on the table.” The actress said that she had three shots of tequila in a row before filming the scene to relax.

Another great curiosity of the shooting is that most of the film was improvised following the usual procedures that are the hallmark of the legendary Martin Scorsese. During an interview, the director said that the sequence in which Belfort tries to get into his car completely drunk was improvised at the time of filming and that it was DiCaprio’s idea to open the car door with his foot. Due to this risky move, the actor hurt his back during the scene and was only able to perform the trick once.

Beyond fiction, the real Jordan Belfort ended up suing the film’s producer, Red Granite Productions, for fraud in 2020. The scammer himself assured that he was deceived by the production company after the accusation of money laundering against the founder of the company, Riza Aziz.