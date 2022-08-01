Cristiano Ronaldo, the answer to Atletico Madrid fans

MADRID (Spain) – He did not stand alone to watch, Cristiano Ronaldo, after the stance of Atletico Madrid fans . The emoticon of the smiley face, on the cr7madridy_ account, this was the sarcastic response of CR7 to the closure of the colchoneros fans, to which the Portuguese was approached. A ‘no’ reaffirmed in the first friendly match of the red and white, against Numancia in Burgo de Osma, where a large banner was unrolled with the words “CR7 you are not welcome”.

Ronaldo, the answer to Atletico Madrid

Following the match of the player and his agent, Jorge Mendes, with Manchester United, The Sun said that Ronaldo told his current team that he has an offer from a rival club and is asking for a price to be set to leave. the club in this transfer window. CR7 also took it out on the press, accused of “lying” on market events that see him called into question. In another message you wrote: “It’s impossible for them not to talk about me someday. Otherwise, the press doesn’t make any money. They know that if they don’t lie they don’t get people’s attention“.