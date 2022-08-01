Cristiano Ronaldo plays 45 ‘and leaves the stadium while Manchester United are still playing: furious fans – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The Portuguese, still out of condition, played the first half of the friendly match between the Red Devils and Rayo Vallecano (1-1) then left the stadium before the game was over. A clear signal that confirms his desire to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo increasingly at loggerheads with Manchester United and did not miss the opportunity to show it again on Sunday 31 July. He showed up at Old Trafford to play the friendly match of the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano (1-1) and replaced after 45 ‘by the coach ten Hag, CR7 has seen fit to take a shower and leave the stadium before the match is over, without staying with his teammates and the team. An attitude beyond any code of conduct and a clear signal to the club: he wants to leave and do everything to achieve the goal.

Ten Haag avoided any controversy, thus motivating the substitution: Definitely not at the level of the current team because he has missed a lot of weeks. So now Cristiano needs to play and he needs a lot of training. But the clear situation: the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker claims to play the Champions Leaguewhich he considers his natural habitat (he has won five in his career: 4 with Real, one with United), and is forcing his farewell, helped by the direction of his own agent Jorge Mendes.

Not even waited for the final whistle pic.twitter.com/jraOWdoPd5 – Gaz (@CantonaManc) July 31, 2022

Rumors have given 37-year-old Ronaldo from time to time near Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Porto, Naples, Atletico Madrid (with the fans of the Colchoneros who have threatened to return the season tickets in case of the signing of the Portuguese) and Sporting Lisbon (which at the moment seems the most likely destination). So far for nothing done. So, the same, CR7 had announced on Instagram its intention to return to the field on the 31st: Sunday plays the King, he had written. Hence the sarcasm of the fans when they noticed his escape from the stadium. The king is gone, among other things you can read on the web: all the fans – who had welcomed him with an ovation at the entrance to the field – are angry with the Portuguese champion for his behavior. That if it was meant to be a signal for the market also a clear symptom of the fact that this the most difficult moment of his career at sunset.