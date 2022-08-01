Cover: Cynthia Alesco | The reporter

Cynthia chose acting, modeling and driving, since as a child she played at being different people. Theater, film and television are part of her career and she is currently finishing her film studies at the New York Film Academy.

What does acting mean to you?

“Being able to live many lives in one, is the freedom to create and represent the many facets that a human being could have.”

What inspires you?

“I am inspired by life, the beauty of art, landscapes and above all nature. The good talks and the success stories.”

Do you remember the moment when acting came into your life or how did you decide?

“Acting came into my life since I was a child, my games were those, being different people. And I decided to dedicate myself to this when I realized that work is what you invest the most time in life, I didn’t want to invest it in something that I didn’t like to do”.

Is there a role that has marked your career?

“Each role I play marks something in my life; however, the one that most until today was Lupe’s in Operación Pacífico. I grew too fond of Guadalupe Romero, since she represented the courage of a woman to do everything in her power to achieve her goals without giving up.”

What has been your biggest challenge as an actress?

“Represent Lenny in the play Crimes of the Heart. It was a work in which I learned to know myself with a lot of discipline and work to be able to take my emotions from end to end in a second. Lenny was a woman who was never valued, she never had a place in her family, however, she was always there for everyone, putting others above her own happiness. There was a moment where she went from an immense laughter to tears full of pain where she unloaded for a moment all the sorrows of life. It was like starting a car from 0-100 at a traffic light.

What project are you currently doing?

“Now I am finishing studying film at the New York Film Academy, I will probably return to Colombia again to record. We’ll see”.

What achievement in acting could you share with us?

“Acting has taught me to be less judgmental of the people around me, and for me that is a great achievement. Each character represents a different way of being, feeling and thinking in life, my job is to understand each of them from the root to embody them with the greatest possible honesty. Likewise with people, if we lived each other’s lives in our own flesh, we would be able to deeply understand why everyone is the way they are, therefore there would be more empathy in the world.

Personalities you would like to work with:

“I would love to work with Meryl Streep, Scarlet Johanson, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Teron and of course my countryman Guillermo del Toro.”

Besides acting, what other activities do you enjoy doing?

“I enjoy traveling like nothing in life, traveling opens my mind, opens paths, feelings and ways of life that are different from mine. I enjoy connecting with people, sharing with women who are on the same page, wise and self-confident women, who do not compete, women who add up”.

If you see it from a distance, what have you enjoyed most about your career?

“It is the creative process, creating a character and creating stories seems to me to be one of the most fascinating things there is. It is impressive how something that is in your mind after the process can be seen reflected on a screen, it is like magic”.

What do you feel you need to do professionally?

“I really want to do comedy, fantasy, action and period characters.”

+ from Cynthia

Describe yourself in three words: Freedom, love, curiosity.

Hobbie: To travel.

Book: Synchrodestiny by Deepak Chopra.

Coffee or tea: Coffee.

Trip: It doesn’t matter where, it matters with whom.

Sleep: Live in permanent joy.

Passion: The acting.

Theater or cinema: Cinema.

Sports: Climb and tennis.

Guilty pleasure: Desserts.

@cynthiaalesco Instagram @cynthiaalescooficial tiktok

