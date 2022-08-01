CONTROL: the new name of the stable of Bayley, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai

Bayley was one of the protagonists of summer slam. the superstar of WWE He made an appearance after the fight between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, making his return to television after more than a year. Behind her, Io Shirai, going by the name IYO Sky, and Dakota Kai appeared to join the cause.



Bayley, IYO Sky and Dakota Kai entered the ring and faced Bianca Belair, but Becky Lynch, who showed her respect for the champion after losing the title match, returned to the ring and leveled the scales, thus making an apparent turn face. The bad girls, by order of Bayley, decided to leave the place.

After that moment was over, Bayley, IYO and Kai were interviewed backstage, where Sarah Schreiber asked Bayley why she waited until today to make her comeback. Bayley replied that they will have to wait longer to see her reasons. You can see that moment at the top of this news.

Little else has been known so far, only that this bet was rejected in the past by Vince McMahon and put back on the table by Triple H. However, Bayley would have contributed a novelty: the name of the new stable. According to what has been revealed on social networks, the group formed by her, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky will be known as “CONTROL”. Bayley herself has reinforced her message by posting lyrics from Janet Jackson’s song “Control.”

