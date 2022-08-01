confirmed the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The San Diego Comic-Con brought many revelations for Marvel fans and one of the big surprises was the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

James Gunn already spoke in the past of the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy and said it will be different than the previous two entries in the franchise. We can expect the team as we know it to change forever. On the other hand, Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista announced that this is their last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is also known that Will Poulter will make his debut in the film as Adam Warlock.

Although there is some time left for the premiere of the film, there was no major news regarding the villain that the guardians will face in this new movie of Marvel. At least until san diego comic con where it was revealed who will be the antagonist for this colorful team of heroes who in the past helped the Avengers against Thanos.

The truth is James Gunn had a great experience working with Chukwudi Iwuji on the recording set of peacemaker so he offered him the role of the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to the actor. In Hall H of the most important event for geeks around the world, the filmmaker confirmed it as the High Evolutionary then the interpreter appeared in the room dressed as that character.

The villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the High Evolutionary during his classic Thor run in the mid-’60s. Despite his alien appearance, the character was actually a human scientist named Herbert Edgar Wyndham. Inspired by Mister Sinister’s work, Wyndham began conducting his own genetic studies. Over time, he managed to create half-human, half-animal creatures called the New Men.

His experiments prompted others to cast him out of society. He later settled on Wundagore Mountain and eventually moved his investigation to the outskirts of space where he will surely have his match against the team of heroes led by Star-Lord who never look the other way when a real threat like the of High Evolutionary and his creations.

Unfortunately it will be a while until we can see a trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3but the lucky ones who were present in Hall H of the san diego comic con They had the opportunity to see a reel of the film in which they even had the luxury of applauding Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). In the meantime, James Gunn he also confirmed the debut of other characters and mentioned that Maria Bakalova will lend her voice to Cosmo the Spacedog.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradely Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sylvester Stallone as Stakard Ogord, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha , Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. The film will be released on May 5, 2023.