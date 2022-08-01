Circulates in networks image of Alexis Peña’s spectacular wound after a header in the Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa

Alexis Peña received eight stitches after the accidental clash with striker Gonzalo Carneiro

The defender of Necaxa Alexis Pena received eight stitches due to a clash of heads involving striker Gonzalo Carneiro during the duel against Blue Crosscorresponding to the Matchday 6 in the Opening 2022 of the MX League.

In an image that circulates on social networks, the sutured wound on the head of Alexis Pena26-year-old centre-back, who stayed on the pitch for 90 minutes despite the incident, thanks to the use of a swimming cap to hold a first bandage.

At 69′ a center to the penalty area crossed to Alexis Pena Y Gonzalo Carneiroafter both tried to finish off the ball with their heads, but the defender from Necaxa got the worst of it because the attacker of Blue Cross his forehead hit the top of her head.

Alexis Pena Twitter

With Alexis Pena on the grass, the assistants entered the field to check the state of the blow and decided to bandage it and put a swimming cap on it so that it would remain on the field for the remaining half hour.

Once the whistler Erick Miranda blew the final whistle, Blue Cross he took the three points thanks to the score 1-0 in favor of his cause, which meant the second victory of the semester for the team, as well as the end of a streak that included two draws and two losses in a row.