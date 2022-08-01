Christopher Nolan’s birthday: his best movies on each platform

52 years ago, on July 30, 1970, in a London Hospital, England, he was born Christopher Nolan. Interested in the art of cinematography from a young age, Nolan studied Literature at the University College London and at the age of 28 he made his debut as a film director, in a career that would only grow.

His debut was with a small film shot with a 16mm camera. Something that must have meant a lot to young Nolan, since he grew up with his father’s Super 8 camera, with which he filmed his own toys. Beyond the result of Following, the director had demonstrated his ability to tell stories in an original way. He would then definitely take off with movies like mementothe batman trilogy either inceptionwhere he not only stands out as a director, but also as a screenwriter.

Nolan is one of the great filmmakers of recent times

Christopher Nolan he stands out in the industry for being an obsessive student of the themes that the film touches on. Thus, his stories not only stand out for the entertaining or spectacular nature of the story, but also for its precision and theoretical support of the events represented. The maximum example of this is Interstellar, the film in which he received almost permanent advice from the theoretical physicist Kip Thorn.

To celebrate the birthday of one of the best contemporary directors, we will choose the best film from each of the main platforms.

Netflix: Dunkirk

Nolan during the filming of the film

Not only because of the important historical story it tells, but for its technical deployment and precise staging decisions. Dunkirk is a movie that generated a lot of expectation and that perhaps not all viewers enjoyed it equally. Each shot of this film (visual and sound) endows this story with absolute richness, unmissable and captivating from start to finish.

Related news

Amazon Prime Video: Memento

One cannot ignore the first “popular” film of Nolan. And it is not that it has had a format that inexorably pointed to that condition, but that It was so original and surprising that nothing was done to make it spread rapidly among movie lovers. In this film, a man will try to find out what happened to make him lose his memory, who his enemies are, what he’s running from, and what those tattoos are on his own body, with information he doesn’t understand.

One of the best films, in one of its first productions

HBO Max: The Batman Trilogy

To review again and again, even for those who are not fans of superhero movies. Nolan managed to make the most realistic possible film of this superhero, kicking off a new way of making movies of this style. (Joker is the most paradigmatic example of this). Furthermore, the actions of Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman and Michael Caineamong many others, boosted this trilogy to unimaginable limits.

Nolan during his years leading the trilogy

Surprisingly, Star Plus does not include any production by the British director in its catalog, so its subscribers will have to look for other options to enjoy some of his films.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.