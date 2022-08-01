Chris Rock on Will Smith’s apology: “Everyone tries to be a victim” | Culture

At this year’s Oscar gala, held on March 28 in Los Angeles, actor Will Smith slapped the host of the gala, comedian Chris Rock, for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia, the also actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The slap went down in history instantly and resonated across the planet. On Friday, Will Smith showed his regret in a video posted on social media. “Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you want to talk,” the actor said on the recording. Now it is Rock who responds to that video, but not from the global stage of the network, but from a physical one, in Atlanta, to be exact.

Hours after Smith’s apology, Rock appeared at the Fox Theater to give one of his monologues, in which he included some hints directed at the repentant actor. “Everyone is trying to be a fucking victim. If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims,” ​​said the comedian. To continue, he summoned the figure of Marion suggest Knight, head of the record label Death Row Records, producer of some of the biggest hip hop stars, such as Dr. Dre or Snoop Dogg, and who served prison in the 1990s convicted of rape and in the 2000s for breaking free parole beating up a valet. I mean, a guy who doesn’t have too much of a good reputation. Thus, Rock referred to Will Smith as suggest Smith. “Even when suggest Smith smacked me, I went to work the next day, I have kids.”

The comedian had already spoken publicly about the assault, for example, at a performance at London’s Albert Hall, although he had promised to do so only “on Netflix and when I see a big check with his name on it.” On that occasion he said: “If anyone asks, I have already regained my hearing”, referring to the slap in the face of his ear. And he added: “Those who say that words can hurt have never been hit in the face.” In other Show, this time with comedian Dave Chapelle (who, by the way, was assaulted at a show), the lurid subject had also been touched on: “At least someone famous hit you,” Chapelle joked. To which Rock replied, “Well, yeah, I got hit by the softest rapper that ever lived.”

“No part of me thinks now that that was the right way to behave at the time. No part of me thinks that was the right way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult,” Smith claimed in the video of him. The actor also claimed to have thought a lot about his actions in recent months, to have apologized to Rock’s mother and little brother and even tried to contact him to fix things, but the comedian seemed not ready to consider that public aggression as old water. “I promise that we can be friends again”, said the protagonist of The prince of Bel Air. Video hasn’t made things any better.

