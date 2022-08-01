Chiquis Rivera was covered in lycra to the fingers of the hands to the Kim Kardashian for Instagram

the singer of regional mexican, Chiquis Rivera, walk like a socialite, to the last cry of fashion. That is why it is not surprising that one of the last publications of Jenni Rivera’s daughter has been seen lined in a tight violet lycra as a dress with some snail shells, also of the same fabric, on their boobies and covered up to the fingers in the best Kim Kardashian style. Although what we describe may not sound very sexy, the truth is that the Queen bee she looked explosive and blew up the comments section of her account Instagram.

Swipe right.

With a very tight violet lycra and covered up to the fingers of her hands to Kim Kardashian, Chiquis Rivera showed her new figure. Same that has been reaping since he began his massages, which is done and boasts in Instagram almost daily with minimal thongs, and the strong workouts he is doing Jenni Rivera’s daughter.

just yesterday, Chiquis Rivera she showed her string thong with a yellow and black jumpsuit that she used to go to sing at The academy. Of course, he gave a waste of talent from the television set and also a model before posting on his account. Instagram the outfit he was wearing. The same that highlighted each of his curves.

Chiquis Rivera does not stop working. He is still performing concerts as part of his Queen Bee Tour. He was recently in Texas. On the other hand, he continues to promote the album that bears the same name. Recently he showed his legs next to the driver of Todaythe Chiqui Baby and gave a concert at the facilities of Telemundo.

As for his heart. Recently, her divorce from Lorenzo Mendez. The latter will premiere a song with Ninel Count on August 2 called “Life is to enjoy it“, so we assume that he will also release a video clip with “El Bombón Asesino” very recently. Remember that both have the same production house. In fact, the former Chiquis Rivera has musically advised Ninel on recent works. So the former vocalist of the Banda El Limón will also be with new material and it is even rumored that he will have a new tour very soon.

Chiquis For her part, she premiered a new video clip in which she looks very sexy with a minimal white top and a skirt, but most importantly, surrounded by many of her personal friends, who have been with her at various important moments in her life. The theme is titled “Between Kisses and Copas” and has almost 200 thousand views on YouTube.

