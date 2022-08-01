Charli XCX’s Roblox Concert Is Nominated for the MTV Video Music Awards – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia

Samsung’s “Superstar Galaxy” brought interstellar pop fans to a virtual concert where they shared the space with Charli XCX.

In its 2022 edition, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) – a ceremony that rewards the best in video clips and music – recognized among the most outstanding virtual concerts of the last 12 months, that of the pop star , singer-songwriter, Charli XCX.

Let’s remember that Samsung Superstar Galaxy in Roblox brought all fans of interstellar pop to an exciting experience with the renowned British artist. For a limited time, users were able to live out their pop star dreams by performing, dancing and creating in Superstar Galaxy. All of this culminated in a virtual metaverse concert on June 17, where top users took to the stage and shared the space with Charli XCX.

Superstar Galaxy transported contestants to a futuristic space station equipped with a Galaxy Z Flip3 virtual smartphone. Fans had to be guided on mobile devices through Superstar Galaxy with messages from Charli XCX to complete challenges, explore the galaxy and get tips on how to navigate the experience.

This is the latest example of Samsung’s approach to creating innovative experiences in the metaverse. Launched in January and modeled after Samsung’s flagship store in New York City, the Samsung 837X is an online playground and creative hub for users to explore amazing experiences made possible by Samsung technology. .

The pop artist’s virtual concert was nominated in the new category “Best Metaverse Performance.” The next edition of the MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, in the United States, on Sunday, August 28.