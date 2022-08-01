Celebrity couples that lasted a breath; Britney Spears broke record

Deep love and lovesickness can be two sides of the same coin. And there is a strange day that celebrates it. A few days ago we commemorated the International Lovesick Daya date that emerged back in 2010 on social networks.

It was through them that the idea of ​​celebrating it arose, just as the day of love is celebrated on February 14. Because not everyone has the fortune to be at the height of romance, others also claim to deserve their day despite being heartbroken.

According to some psychologists, lovesickness is a common reaction to the breach of expectations and hopes that people place in their partner.

And how is it solved? Well, like any duel, we must face it. It will hurt, yes, but in the long run the feeling of wanting to find love again will bloom again.

Not even celebrities are saved, at some point, they also went through their lovesickness, after relationships that lasted a breath.

Naomi Watts and Heath Ledger

The couple shared a fleeting two-year on-and-off relationship between 2002 and 2004. The age difference and their different rhythms of life contributed to their separation. She wanted to start a family, while at 25 years old, Ledger was not on that page.

They eventually broke up and she met Liev Schreiber, with whom she had children Sasha and Samuel.

“We had a beautiful relationship, just a couple of years, but he was a man who was completely full of joy, and there was a lot of laughter and affection. He really was a very special soul and had a huge impact on my life. And a great actor, but I know there was much more to come,” Watts told More magazine of Ledger in 2011.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck

They were together from 1997 to 2000, shortly before he met Jennifer Lopez. She never thought that 20 years later, Bennifer would make her wedding, but she was very excited at the news.

“Love!!! Very romantic!!! So happy for them,” Paltrow wrote in an Instagram Story during a fan Q&A, according to People. Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in mid-July at a secret wedding in Las Vegas.

Each one went their own way, she married Chris Martin, with whom she had two children, and Ben was married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he had 3 children.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Blake Lively

If we talk about fleeting, they are on the podium. They were only together for five months in 2011, although it was very intense. They shared trips, fun outings and much more.

They ended their relationship due to distance and time differences. She met Ryan Reynolds and the rest is history.

Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper

In December 2006, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito said yes at the altar, only to separate five months later.

