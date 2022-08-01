Carla Bruni and Jennifer Aniston say this is the only hairstyle that counts this summer

When Jennifer Aniston or Carla Bruni publish a photo with similar hair, we know that it will undoubtedly be the object of our admiration. And that is precisely what has happened to us when we have seen both with a hairstyle which has become the hair trend of the summer.

Embrace hair texture in summer

We talk about salty hair or embracing the natural texture of hair in summer and sea salt proof because it couldn’t be more flattering. Jennifer Aniston has appeared on the beach with a hat facing the sea showing off her hair in the wind with that wave texture of her own hair that fascinates us. In addition, the actress is faithful to apply her anti-frizz hair care ritual on her hair and give her hair more shine, but this summer she shows that she natural and surf waves are the ideal hairstyle not to take off in summer. Above all, because you don’t have to fight against the natural texture of your hair.

The summer hair oil trick

What he does use is a hair oil that he then leaves to dry naturally to always have well-nourished and hydrated hair. shampoos, masks and conditioners that leave your hair always healthy and even more so in summer, a season in which the hair needs intensive care.

And as the actress herself has confessed, she has learned to love that texture of her hair and if she has some frizz or frizz in her hair, she mixes the conditioner and hair oil and apply it to your dry hair to give it more softness and better texture.

Yet the salty hair trend oa embrace the natural texture of the hair Carla Bruni has also joined, who has also appeared on her Instagram account with a light brown beach hair and its texture of broken waves that are the result of the effect of the wind and the sea on your hair while you enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

