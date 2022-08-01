Cardi B’s costume on her daughter’s birthday

This past weekend, rapper Cardi B dove into an aquatic fantasy to celebrate the fourth birthday of her firstborn, Kulture Kiari.. The little girl, the fruit of her relationship with rapper Offset, chose a mermaid-inspired decoration for her birthday party and Cardi, who is willing to do anything to please her daughter, opted for a suggestive mermaid costume to combine with the look of his daughter, who also became an adorable little mermaid.

Through a publication on her Instagram account, titled “I have your back, your front and your sides”, the interpreter of ‘I Like It’ showed her daughter’s look that consisted of a beige mesh decorated with seashells iridescent, starfish, pearls and rhinestones, a sequin skirt that recreated a mermaid tail and a matching crown, also inspired by the sea. Also, in another photo of her you can see that she added two pastel braids to Kulture’s hairstyle. As published by stylist Joel James in a story on his Instagram account, Cardi B’s daughter’s hair was temporarily dyed with a red spray dye to recreate the iconic look of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’, but being washable does not represent any risk for the little one.



Cardi B and her family

For her part, Cardi B took the opportunity to combine her look with that of her daughter. The rapper went for a much more suggestive and risque mermaid outfit consisting of a bra with seashell cups and a sequined skirt with a deep side slit., designed by Angel Brinks. In addition, the singer also accessorized her look with a neon pink wig, which she styled in a high and voluminous bun, pink platform sandals (which she later changed to sequined flat sandals) and Swarovski hoop earrings. Gem.

Cardi B and Offset’s second son, Wave Set Cephus, was also photographed during his older sister’s birthday party. The baby was in the arms of rapper Offset, while posing for a family photo wearing a cute little suit with marine prints.

Cardi B gives her daughter $50,000 for her fourth birthday

Last week, the rapper shared in a story on her Instagram account the moment she gave her four-year-old little girl $50,000 in cash.. In the video, Kulture can be seen leaning out the window of a black SUV as she talked to her father. The video cut for a few seconds and when the image returned, Kulture was holding a huge mountain of cash in his small hands. “What’s that?” Offset asked, as Cardi’s voice played in the background. “A ticket,” Kulture replied. “A ticket is a million, girl,” Cardi replied, while she could not contain her laughter. “That’s 50. Say, 50!” She motioned for him to say.