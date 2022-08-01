Cardi B reveals the reason why she doesn’t date poor men: “I had to do a lot of twerking to win it”

The money, or rather the desire to achieve it, has been the driving force behind Cardi B’s success It was the reason why he dropped out of college and started work as a stripper when he realized that no other job paid as well for such short hours, and has also guided much of his love life.

When she was still very young, the artist I lost much of the savings that he had accumulated dancing at the hand of one of his boyfriends, who scammed her and caused him a trauma that he has not yet overcome.

“When I was 20 years old I used to often say: ‘I am 20 years old and 20,000 dollars’. It made me feel great because I had worked so hard to get it. I had to do a lot of twerking to win it. A guy took my money; he took it away and spent a whole day without answering my calls. I was going crazy. Then he ended up telling me that he had taken the money because I was in California buying marijuana,” has remembered in the podcast Lip Service.

Obviously Cardi I did not recover not a tenth of that amount and he still trembles with rage and helplessness when he talks about that incident. That is the reason why he decided not to get involved again. in relationships with “broke guys”.

Her husband Offset certainly did not fit into that category when she met him. However, Cardi has assured on many occasions that what attracted him to the rapper was not his personal fortune, but the connections and advice he was willing to give her so she could amass her own in the world of music.