Camila Cabello tests positive for Covid and worries her followers

The 25-year-old singer Camila Hairthrough social networks, released a worrying news, and that is, the interpreter of havana revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is under medical treatment.

Camila Cabello reveals that she tested positive for Covid-19. / Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello posted a video on TikTokwhich to date has more than 700 thousand reproductions, where, added the following description, “I got the rona” or what translates as “I have the ron”, diminutive for coronavirus.

Camila Cabello reveals that she tested positive for Covid-19. / Photo: Instagram @nikki_makeup

Camila Cabello reveals that she has Covid-19

In the clip you can see the singer lying on a bed, and then take several shots where she shows all the medications she has had to take to control the disease, at the same time, she took advantage of the video to make a lip sync of the song watagatapitusberry by Pitbull, Lil Jon, Sensato, Black Point, El Cata.

