Camila Cabello tests positive for Covid and worries her followers

The 25-year-old singer Camila Hairthrough social networks, released a worrying news, and that is, the interpreter of havana revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is under medical treatment.

Camila Cabello reveals that she tested positive for Covid-19. / Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello posted a video on TikTokwhich to date has more than 700 thousand reproductions, where, added the following description, “I got the rona” or what translates as “I have the ron”, diminutive for coronavirus.

Camila Cabello reveals that she tested positive for Covid-19. / Photo: Instagram @nikki_makeup

Camila Cabello reveals that she has Covid-19

In the clip you can see the singer lying on a bed, and then take several shots where she shows all the medications she has had to take to control the disease, at the same time, she took advantage of the video to make a lip sync of the song watagatapitusberry by Pitbull, Lil Jon, Sensato, Black Point, El Cata.

After the news, her followers showed concern but stressed that the artist always sees the positive in things and even alluded to Camila Cabello from 2015 who was very random or unexpected.

Camila Cabello reveals that she tested positive for Covid-19. / Photo: Getty Images (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Camila Cabello fans show their support

In the comments section, you can read words of support and encouragement from the fans Of the singer “Camila never sees problems, she sees solutions, she is sick, she publishes videos where she does not let herself down because of covid, and we are also happy. I love you, that you get better”, one user wrote.

Camila Cabello reveals that she tested positive for Covid-19. / Photo: Getty Images

Hours later, he shared the same video on his Facebook stories. Instagram and I add “If you have the rona and you are still going to live in isolation, make some noise.” After these publications, Camila Cabello has not given an update about her health status, but her fans hope that during the course of the week, the singer will update them.

Camila Cabello reveals that she tested positive for Covid-19.

