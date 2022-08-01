Camila Cabello talks about the failure of the Cuban revolution

Camila Cabello took advantage of her appearance on the program, The Street You Grew Up On, to declare that the revolution undertaken in Cuba by the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro was a failure.

The interpreter of “Havana” highlighted during the interview with actress Kerry Washington that the dream that was sold to her grandparents began to collapse with her mother’s generation.

“The revolution began with my grandparents and when my mother’s generation arrived, it began to fall apart. The electricity would go out for days, there was a shortage of food, there was rationing. Then my mother’s generation was like ‘oh, this attempt at a dream that they sold to my parents’ generation isn’t working,’ so she went to Mexico and met my dad there,” said the young singer-songwriter and actress.

Cabello, who was born in Havana, came to the United States at the age of seven with her mother. She said that she realized that she did not have opportunities to stand out as a professional and that the economic situation in Cuba was dire. Her father, who is Mexican, took a year to join them in Miami.

“Since I was born until I was seven years old I went back and forth from Cuba to Mexico. The street where I feel I have more olfactory memories, visual memory, is Calle 86, in Havana. I think that cigarettes trigger something because my grandmother smoked from the age of 15”.

She affirmed that she also remembers the great family reunions, food and above all music…experiences that still accompany her today, and that paved the way for her career.

“I think I’m really inspired by the way I grew up. A very small part of my life. My grandmother was obsessed with music and would make mix tapes of boleros. She would always tell me, ‘You have to make me a bolero.’ It’s a big part of my family. In my house in Cuba they used to have these big parties and there was dancing all night. My grandfather would make the pork, my grandmother the beans, and at the end of each party my grandmother and my father would sing together.”

In this interview, Camila Cabello took Kerry Washington on a journey from Cuba, to Mexico, to Miami. She walked the streets of Havana where she was born and reflected on the challenges of leaving her country and starting a new life. Always staying true to her roots, her past influences her songwriting, singing and acting. Her story comes full circle, as she came to the United States to visit Disney World and ended up wearing glass slippers as the first Latina Cinderella.

