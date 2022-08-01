Camila Cabello returns to show off her great guy on Instagram

Camila Hair is one of many ‘celebrities’ who suffer constant criticism of his physique by the public and, in turn, is an example for all those girls and women who have certain complexes when showing their body. The unfortunate comments to the interpreter of ‘Bam Bam’ have been going around social networks for a long time, but she, far from hiding it, shows it off proudly and, as we all should do, She has no qualms about wearing bikinis or tight clothing, thus downplaying to the criticism of others. In addition, Camila Cabello is part of that group of celebrities that is shown with the utmost naturalness on the Internet.

In the last few hours, the singer He has set Instagram on fire again, proudly showing off his great guy not in one video, but in two. Both add about five million views and around eleven thousand comments, of which almost all are compliments towards Camila and her body.

In the first Reels, Camilo Cabella poses before the camera with a certain shyness, pouting and saying “I don’t know what to say”, while we can observe her ideal black, tight dress with a ‘cut out’:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The second video shows Camila a little further away from the camera, which allows us to better see her outfit and a wet-look hairstyle that couldn’t be more biased, play it!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As a fan wrote in the comments of Camila Cabello’s videos, we also want to say: Camila, you are perfect.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io